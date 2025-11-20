RFK Stadium Project: Residents voice excitement, hesitation at community meeting

The Brief Residents voiced excitement and concern over the $4 billion RFK Stadium project. Priorities included preserving landmarks, protecting the environment, transit, affordability and architecture. The 65,000-seat venue, led by HKS, is slated to open in 2030.



D.C. residents shared their vision for the new Washington Commanders stadium at a community meeting Wednesday night.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says there is excitement about what’s ahead, but also hesitation over potential disruptions and how the development will fit into the established community.

What they're saying:

Residents met in breakout groups with city representatives during the two-hour session. Preserving landmarks, protecting the environment, improving transit, affordability and architectural character were among the priorities raised.

Under an April agreement with the District of Columbia, the Commanders will return to the nation’s capital in a new $4 billion stadium to be built on the RFK site, where the team played for more than three decades and won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s.

Earlier this month, the Commanders announced that global design firm HKS will serve as lead architect for the project.

The backstory:

The D.C. Council approved the deal in September, with the Commanders contributing $2.7 billion and the city investing about $1.1 billion for a stadium, housing, green space and a sports complex along the Anacostia River. Demolition is already underway. It is expected to seat 65,000 and have a roof to make it a year-round venue for concerts and other events.

The new venue is slated to open in 2030. Information about a public scoping meeting for the stadium plan can be found online.

