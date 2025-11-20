DC residents weigh in on proposed design for Commanders new stadium

D.C. residents sounded off Wednesday on what they do and don’t want at the Commanders’ new stadium.

The issues:

There's no doubt that there is a lot of excitement about this project all across D.C. and at the community meeting but folks also know it’s also going to be a serious undertaking.

Chief among the concerns of the members of the public who spoke were parking, safety and accessibility, just to name a few.

What we know:

Last week, the Washington Commanders announced that the global design firm HKS will serve as lead architect for the team’s new state-of-the-art stadium.

It’s projected to cost close to $4 billion.

D.C. Department of Buildings Director Brian Hanlon said Wednesday night that attendees at the meeting were participating in history by having a hand potentially not just in the design of the stadium but also the massive mixed-use housing and retail development planned around it, with 6,000 homes planned – 30% of which are scheduled to be affordable housing.

The development will also include restaurants, shops and green space and much more.

What they're saying:

Residents on Wednesday met in breakout groups with city representatives and also entered their feedback directly into tablets and computers.

Many said they are concerned about reserving landmarks, protecting the environment, access to the stadium, restrooms, parking, public transit changes, mobility options, affordability and character of the architecture.

"Primarily, the concern is parking, traffic, and things like that could be disruptive, particularly during stadium events," D.C. resident Mark Hudson said. "We think it’s going to be very positive for the neighborhood and have a positive impact on us, but want to make sure it’s done right

"I’m hoping to learn about the economic impact that this will have, and hopefully it will benefit directly the residents of Wards 7 and 8 while maintaining a balanced capital investment in the city," resident Stanley Harris said.

"Shopping center, housing, shopping center right near the stadium," D.C. resident Leroy Wilson said. "That’s good for the city, pretty good for the city.

Dig deeper:

Some of what folks advocated for on Wednesday was actually quite specific.

A substantial number of pickleball players showed up tonight to advocate for courts to be built as part of that mixed-use space.

This certainly will not be the last time we’ll talk about all of this as the stadium is not expected to open until 2030.

But as for the surrounding housing and retail spaces, FOX 5 has learned that the builds could be delayed until 2040.