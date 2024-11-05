Live election results for Ward 8 and DC City Council

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.

Eyes are on the City Council race in Ward 8 as Councilman Trayon White has vowed he will stay on the ballot on Election day, even amidst bribery charges.

In August, White was charged with one count of bribery for allegedly agreeing to accept $156,000 in exchange for working to extend violence interrupter contracts. The federal indictment included pictures of White accepting envelopes of cash.

White pleaded not guilty in federal court on Sept. 12. He was removed from his committee leadership role for Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs on Sept. 17.

"The reality is yes, I’m on the ballot," said White to constituents in September.

White’s arrest has cast a shadow over his reelection campaign, but his Republican opponent, Nate Derenge, is making sure voters don’t forget about it.

Derenge, the only name on the ballot challenging White in November, has used the scandal as a rallying cry for his campaign.

His slogan, "Not a bribe-taker," has been plastered across his social media profiles, with an image of White wearing a crown and the word "betrayal" in bold letters. Derenge hasn’t held back — he even released a rap video mocking White’s legal troubles.

Derenge, who moved to Historic Anacostia in 2015 and bought a home in Fairlawn two years later, works full-time and volunteers at local nonprofits like the House DC and the DC Dream Center. His roots in the community and focus on ending the cycle of poverty have drawn some attention, but whether his bold, often harsh rhetoric will resonate with Ward 8 voters remains to be seen.

Many political analysts believe White remains a favorite to win reelection, citing his deep ties to the community and the support he has built over his years in office. But with Derenge’s aggressive campaign, the race has become far more competitive.

