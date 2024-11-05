Live Maryland US Senate 2024 election results: Hogan vs Alsobrooks

Polls close in Maryland at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. See the results in real time.

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.

In the national spotlight is the fact that Marylanders could actually decide which political party will control the U.S. Senate for the next four years.

The race between former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, running on the Republican ticket, and current Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, running on the Democratic ticket, has many eyes around the nation trained on the state.

READ MORE: Who is Larry Hogan? Everything to know about Maryland's Republican candidate for US Senate

This unusually competitive race has already drawn in at least $84.6 million dollars in combined contributions, according to a Washington Post report from last week.

Abortion is the top issue for the two candidates, but both have also sparred on other matters – and faced criticism on ethical questions.

The former governor Larry Hogan was criticized for potential conflicts of interest involving his real estate firm. Alsobrooks was accused of benefitting from tax credits she was not eligible for. Both maintain their innocence.

Alsobrooks has been partially focused in her campaign on the idea of the 51st vote – and Democratic control of the Senate.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Alsobrooks? Everything to know about Maryland's Democratic candidate for US Senate

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump. It is about, in so doing, making sure that we are protecting our reproductive freedoms. It is about making sure that we have sensible gun laws that protect our children from gun violence. It's about protecting voting rights. It's about building an economy that works for all of our children," said Alsobrooks. "This race is also about preserving the 51st vote. That's why the Senate race is likewise so important to make sure that we are confirming Supreme Court justices who respect our freedoms, unlike these conservative judges."

MORE ELECTION RESULTS FROM MARYLAND



