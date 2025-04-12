Employee assaulted, over $200k worth of merchandise grabbed in attempted Chanel store robbery

The Brief D.C. police arrested four suspects after an attempted Chanel store robbery in Northwest. According to police, the suspects entered the store and deployed a fire extinguisher in an apparent attempt to cause a distraction as they obtained items. One suspect was charged with simple assault.



Four suspects have been arrested after assaulting an employee during an attempted Chanel store robbery in Northwest, D.C.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Devin Wingate, of Suitland, Maryland, and 30-year-old Tyrik Hagood, of Northeast, D.C., 32-year-old James Crumpler-Nichols, and 38-year-old Jamar Tolson, both of no fixed address.

According to police, the suspects then proceeded to spray a fire extinguisher, assaulted one of the employees, who was a special police officer, and put $217,644.50 worth of merchandise into a large duffel bag.

Police say the suspects damaged the front door and fled the scene.

Tolson was charged with simple assault.