Employee assaulted, over $200k worth of merchandise grabbed in attempted Chanel store robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Four suspects have been arrested after assaulting an employee during an attempted Chanel store robbery in Northwest, D.C.
The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Devin Wingate, of Suitland, Maryland, and 30-year-old Tyrik Hagood, of Northeast, D.C., 32-year-old James Crumpler-Nichols, and 38-year-old Jamar Tolson, both of no fixed address.
According to police, the suspects then proceeded to spray a fire extinguisher, assaulted one of the employees, who was a special police officer, and put $217,644.50 worth of merchandise into a large duffel bag.
Police say the suspects damaged the front door and fled the scene.
Tolson was charged with simple assault.