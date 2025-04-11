The Brief Body-worn and dashboard camera footage shows the aftermath of a police-involved crash that killed 3-year-old Zoey Rose-Marie Harrison. The crash occurred during a pursuit, with the SUV colliding with four vehicles before being forced into a wooded area. The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident.



Officials have released graphic body-worn and dashboard camera footage showing the aftermath of a police-involved crash that claimed the life of 3-year-old Zoey Rose-Marie Harrison.

Footage released of fatal police-involved crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on March 7 in Capitol Heights. Footage released by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General shows an attempted traffic stop on an SUV along Marlboro Pike in District Heights. The SUV can be seen speeding away, crossing into oncoming traffic as the officer pursued.

The officer lost sight of the SUV but soon encountered the crash scene on Addison Road South, where the vehicle had collided with four others. The video also captures the emotional moments as officers pulled Harrison and her mother from their vehicle, which had been forced into a wooded area. Both were hospitalized, but the girl later died.

Attorney General’s Office continues investigation

The SUV’s driver was taken into custody and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is continuing its investigation into the deadly crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Body-worn camera footage released from police-involved crash that killed 3-year-old Maryland girl (Maryland Office of the Attorney General)