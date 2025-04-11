Massive resort and convention center to open in Spotsylvania County end of 2025

The Brief A new resort and convention center is being built in Spotsylvania County. County leaders say it will have a huge economic impact. The development is expected to create about 1,500 full-time and part-time jobs.



If you’re driving along I-95 near Fredericksburg, you’ve probably noticed a massive construction site.

FOX 5 has learned that it’s the site of a brand-new state-of-the-art resort and convention center coming to Virginia – one that leaders say will have a huge economic impact.

What we know:

Located on Patriot Highway, or Route One as some know it, will be the entrance to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Spotsylvania County.

Right now, it’s just a construction site but in a little over a year, leaders say it will be a year-round family destination.

In between the interstate and Route One, right off of the Thornburg exit, is about 135 acres that’s currently being built into a resort and convention center where people can work and have fun.

"It is a 1.3 million-square-foot building," Resort General Manager Brian Shanle said. "State-of-the-art convention center, 970 guest rooms, largest indoor water park anywhere in the region."

What they're saying:

Many in the surrounding communities are excited about their newest neighbor.

"I think it's going to bring a lot of people around," said Jermaine Turner, who lives in Caroline County.

"I'm excited because I think it's going to bring us more business here at Angelos," Monica Booth, another Caroline County resident, said.

GM Shanle says the development will create about 1,500 full-time and part-time jobs.

"Starting out first job at the front desk or as a lifeguard and then career choices for everybody," Shanle said.

Leaders with Spotsylvania County say this project not only creates jobs but also revenue. In the first year alone, the resort is expected to bring in about $6.8 million dollars in tax revenue — meaning taxpayers are not funding the project.

Dig deeper:

County Executive Kevin Marshall said in a statement to FOX 5 says he’s, "excited to bring a family-owned company to the area, that will provided family entertainment, much-needed restaurant choices and conference space with adequate parking to the Commonwealth."

"One thing I am excited about is there is going to be new restaurants. We don't have a whole lot of restaurants around here," resident John Spradlin said.

During the early stages of the project, some residents did express their concerns about the inevitable increase in traffic.

"It's going to bring a lot more traffic," Booth said.

But Shanle says traffic shouldn’t be a huge concern.

"We are going to be good citizens, we are going to make friends across the area and we are going to be a great place to work in the area," he said.

The project broke ground in October of 2023 and is about halfway complete. The resort is expected to open by the end of next year.