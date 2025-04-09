ICE announces arrest of Guatemalan national convicted of raping child

article

The Brief ICE arrested a Guatemalan national and convicted sex offender in Falls Church last week. Ander Cortez-Mendez, 21, was taken into custody on April 2. Cortez-Mendez was found guilty of having sexual intercourse with a child on May 20, 2024.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents arrested a Guatemalan national and convicted sex offender in Falls Church last week.

Ander Cortez-Mendez, 21, was taken into custody on April 2.

The backstory:

Cortez-Mendez was first apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol on Feb. 4, 2018 after they say he illegally entered the United States near Rio Grande Valley, Texas. The next day, USBP issued Cortez-Mendez a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge.

Cortez-Mendez was once again taken into custody on March 16, 2024 in Fairfax County for alleged sex crimes.

Another offense:

The ICE Washington, D.C. office lodged an immigration detainer against Cortez-Mendez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on March 18, 2024, but officials say the detention center refused to honor the ICE detainer and released Cortez-Mendez.

The Fairfax County Circuit Court found Cortez-Mendez guilty of having sexual intercourse with a child on May 20, 2024. The court sentenced Cortez-Mendez to three months in prison but suspended the entire prison sentence.

What they're saying:

"Ander Cortez-Mendez is a convicted sex offender, and exactly the type of illegal alien that ICE officers seek to remove from Washington, D.C. and Virginia," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russell Hott. "We refuse to allow such offenders to continue to threaten the residents of our neighborhoods. ICE Washington, D.C. and our law enforcement partners will continue to arrest and remove criminal aliens from the streets of our communities."

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.