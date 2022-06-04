Rabid coyote killed in Virginia after biting 4 people

Authorities have confirmed that the coyote that bit four people in Fairfax County over the weekend, has tested positive for rabies.

Fairfax County Police said the first attacks happened Saturday at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt.

The victims, who were all adults, suffered non-life threatening injuries from the bites. Police did not indicate if they were treated for their injuries.

Then on Sunday, police said an officer was bitten by the coyote as the officer was searching the woods near the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway in Springfield.

Police said the officer shot at the coyote, and the animal was later found dead nearby. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As a result of the incident, the park was closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fairfax County Health Department Rabies Program is asking anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by the coyote to reach out to them at 703-246-2433, ext. 711.