Puppies abandoned near railroad tracks in Fauquier County reunited with mother

By
Published  November 13, 2025 6:59am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said the six newborn puppies found abandoned near railroad tracks in Bealeton have been reunited with their mother.

Puppies found in shoebox

What we know:

Deputies say the dogs were found on Saturday inside a yellow-taped shoebox along a walking path near the tracks.

The puppies were placed in medical foster care through the Fauquier SPCA.

Contact sheriff’s office with information

What you can do:

No other details have been released. The investigation is continuing at this time.  Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 5 reporting.

