Puppies abandoned near railroad tracks in Fauquier County reunited with mother

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said the six newborn puppies found abandoned near railroad tracks in Bealeton have been reunited with their mother.

Puppies found in shoebox

What we know:

Deputies say the dogs were found on Saturday inside a yellow-taped shoebox along a walking path near the tracks.

The puppies were placed in medical foster care through the Fauquier SPCA.

Contact sheriff’s office with information

What you can do:

No other details have been released. The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.

