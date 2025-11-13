Puppies abandoned near railroad tracks in Fauquier County reunited with mother
WASHINGTON - The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said the six newborn puppies found abandoned near railroad tracks in Bealeton have been reunited with their mother.
Puppies found in shoebox
What we know:
Deputies say the dogs were found on Saturday inside a yellow-taped shoebox along a walking path near the tracks.
The puppies were placed in medical foster care through the Fauquier SPCA.
Contact sheriff’s office with information
What you can do:
No other details have been released. The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 5 reporting.