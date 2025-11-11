The Brief Six newborn puppies found abandoned near Bealeton railroad tracks. Deputies discovered them Saturday inside a yellow‑taped shoebox. Puppies are in SPCA foster care and expected to survive.



The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after six newborn puppies were found abandoned near railroad tracks in Bealeton.

Puppies abandoned

Deputies say the dogs were discovered Saturday inside a yellow-taped shoebox along a walking path near the tracks.

The puppies are now in medical foster care through the Fauquier SPCA and are expected to survive.

Contact sheriff’s office with info

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Puppies abandoned near railroad tracks in Fauquier County (Fauquier County Sheriff's Office)