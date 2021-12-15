3 Prince George's County schools close amid surge in COVID-19 cases
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Three schools in Prince George's County are closing due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally, according to a letter sent to the community.
The schools impacted are Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School.
Officials said students will remain in virtual learning until Monday, January 3.
"I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases. This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day," said CEO Dr. Monica Goldson.
School officials are urging community members to take precaution to stay safe from COVID-19 by taking the following preventative steps:
- Wear a face covering at all times while indoors in businesses and public buildings.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds on both sides and between the fingers.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid people who are ill.
- Disinfect high-contact surfaces, such as door knobs and tables.
- Maintain an appropriate distance from others.
- Remain home if you are feeling ill and keep students who are feeling ill home from school.
