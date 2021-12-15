Expand / Collapse search

3 Prince George's County schools close amid surge in COVID-19 cases

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 16, 2021 11:24AM
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Prince George's County schools closing due to COVID

Three Prince George's County schools will be all virtual until Jan. 3 due to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Three schools in Prince George's County are closing due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally, according to a letter sent to the community. 

The schools impacted are Benjamin Tasker Middle School, EXCEL Public Charter School and Kettering Middle School.

FIND PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY & STATE VACCINE CLINICS HERE

3 Prince George's County schools close amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Three schools in Prince George's County are closing due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally, according to a letter sent to the community.

Officials said students will remain in virtual learning until Monday, January 3. 

"I am alarmed by the rising numbers across our schools: A two-day total last week consisted of fewer than 100 cases. This week, we saw a high of 155 cases reported in a single day," said CEO Dr. Monica Goldson. 

READ MORE: Rising COVID-19 cases prompt changes to high school winter sports across the DC region

Rising COVID-19 cases prompt changes to high school winter sports across the DC region

The winter sports season is underway in schools across the D.C. region -- and with COVID-19 cases rising -- there are new protocols in place for many athletic programs.

School officials are urging community members to take precaution to stay safe from COVID-19 by taking the following preventative steps:

  • Wear a face covering at all times while indoors in businesses and public buildings.
  • Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds on both sides and between the fingers.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Avoid people who are ill.
  • Disinfect high-contact surfaces, such as door knobs and tables.
  • Maintain an appropriate distance from others.
  • Remain home if you are feeling ill and keep students who are feeling ill home from school.

MORE CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES