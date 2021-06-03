Prince George's County police officers suspended for shooting, tasing dog

Two Prince George's County police officers have been suspended and a third has been placed on administrative leave after a dog was shot and tased in Hyattsville on Wednesday.

Two of the officers responded to the 6900 block of Allison Street around 7:30 on Wednesday for a report of a dog bite. They met with a victim who advised the officers she had just been bitten by two large dogs and suffered multiple bite wounds.

The officers then attempted to locate the apartment where the dogs were said to live. When no one answered the door, the officers obtained a key from an employee of the apartment complex. Two officers announced themselves and went inside to locate the involved dogs. A third responding officer arrived on the scene and also went into the apartment.

The officers immediately encountered several residents who were inside. A short time later, a dog approached the officers in the kitchen area. Two of the officers discharged their duty weapons at the dog. Another officer tased the dog.

The dog suffered critical injuries and has since been euthanized.

Supervisors and the Internal Affairs Division responded to the scene and immediately opened an investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators with this investigation are asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-352-1200.