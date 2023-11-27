$16 million lawsuit filed against PG County police for 2021 killing of dog

A $16 million lawsuit has been filed against the Prince George’s County Police Department for the alleged unlawful home invasion and unjust killing of a dog that happened in June of 2021.

The civil rights lawsuit alleges that three police officers, Jason Ball, Joseph Mihanda, and Anthony Jackson, entered the apartment of Erica Umana, Erika Erazo, Dayri Amaya, and Brandon Cuevas, "without any legal justification, mitigation, a warrant, or any exception to the 4th Amendment warrant requirement" and killed Umana's dog.

On June 2, 2021, two Prince George’s County police officers responded to Allison Street for the report of a dog bite. A victim told two officers that she had just been bitten by two large dogs.

When the officers knocked on the door of the apartment where the dogs were said to live and received no answer, they got a key from the apartment complex and went inside the apartment, according to PGPD. A third officer arrived on the scene and also went into the apartment.

Police say that when a dog approached the officers in the kitchen of the apartment, two of the officers fired at the dog and a third tased the dog. The dog was critically injured and later euthanized.

The lawsuit says that after killing Umana's dog, the officers then arrested the residents, despite no crimes having been committed.

In 2021, two of the officers were suspended and a third was placed on administrative leave as an investigation was opened by the Internal Affairs Division.