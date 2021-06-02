Man shot, killed in Lewisdale neighborhood of Prince George’s County

Authorities say a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Lewisdale neighborhood of Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Avalon Place.

Police say they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at1-866-411-TIPS.