Powerball jackpot jumps to $850 million after no winners

The search for the lucky jackpot winner continues, the Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $850 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers drawn on Monday.

According to Powerball, the prize ranks as the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Maryland Lottery players across the state have been raking in some pretty big wins. A retired Metro worker hit it big after winning $100,000 on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

How much do you win after taxes?

All lottery players have to take into account the amount of money they will pocket after their winnings are taxed. Despite the fear of taxation, there are still 850 reasons to try to win the big jackpot.

According to Mega Millions' website, if you elect to take the annuity option, you will receive a one-time immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

