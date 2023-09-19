Maryland lottery players score over $26.3 million across the state

Maryland Lottery players across the state raked in more than $26.3 million during the past week.

Although no one hit the Powerball jackpot over the past weekend, Maryland has seen two people hit for $50,000 on the multi-state game, one each in Lanham and Oxon Hill. The Powerball continues to rise after no player claimed to have a ticket matching all six numbers following Monday night's drawing. The grand prize, which is the 10th largest in the game's history, sits at a whopping $672 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $320.5 million.

Two lucky Marylanders might have hit big, but those were not the biggest wins of the week. The Maryland Lottery says, a player in Emmitsburg won $1,000 a week for life playing Cash4Life, a Multi-Match player in Upper Marlboro won $580,000, a FAST PLAY ticket worth $171,694 was sold in Annapolis, and a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was claimed by a player from Frederick.

According to The Maryland Lottery, 39 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 17, and the Lottery paid more than $26.3 million in prizes during that span.

Taka a look at some of the big winners below:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Sept. 11-17:

$100,000 Prize

$50,000 Prizes

$20,000 Prize

In the Money , New Grandmart, 1535 University Boulevard East, Hyattsville

$10,000 Prizes