Maryland lottery players score over $26.3 million across the state
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland Lottery players across the state raked in more than $26.3 million during the past week.
Although no one hit the Powerball jackpot over the past weekend, Maryland has seen two people hit for $50,000 on the multi-state game, one each in Lanham and Oxon Hill. The Powerball continues to rise after no player claimed to have a ticket matching all six numbers following Monday night's drawing. The grand prize, which is the 10th largest in the game's history, sits at a whopping $672 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $320.5 million.
Two lucky Marylanders might have hit big, but those were not the biggest wins of the week. The Maryland Lottery says, a player in Emmitsburg won $1,000 a week for life playing Cash4Life, a Multi-Match player in Upper Marlboro won $580,000, a FAST PLAY ticket worth $171,694 was sold in Annapolis, and a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was claimed by a player from Frederick.
According to The Maryland Lottery, 39 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 17, and the Lottery paid more than $26.3 million in prizes during that span.
Taka a look at some of the big winners below:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Sept. 11-17:
$100,000 Prize
$50,000 Prizes
- $50,000 Cash, Royal Farms #148, 1114 MD Route 3 North, Gambrills
- Bonus Cash Doubler, Harford Citgo, 2330 Harford Road, Baltimore
- Deluxe Crossword 7th Edition, 7-Eleven #39243, 3436 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore
$20,000 Prize
- In the Money, New Grandmart, 1535 University Boulevard East, Hyattsville
$10,000 Prizes
- $1 Million Royale, 7-Eleven #11620, 214 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
- 50 Years!, All In One, 1327 Policy Drive, Belcamp
- 50 Years!, Ingleside Food Mart, 1022 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville
- 50 Years!, Shoppers #2347, 3441 Laurel – Fort Meade Road, Laurel
- 50 Years!, 7-Eleven #32389, 7980 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
- Bingo X10 6th Edition, Giant #146, 655 Solomon’s Island Road North, Prince Frederick
- Hot 777, 4 Corners Wine and Liquor, 8038 New Hampshire Avenue, Langley Park
- Hot 7s Multiplier, Forest Drive Liquors, 1910 Forest Drive, Annapolis
- Lucky Times 10, Riverdale Plaza Liquors, 5729 Riverdale Road, Riverdale
- Money Bag Multiplier, Coventry Way Exxon, 6441 Coventry Way, Clinton
- Money Bag Multiplier, College Park Xtra Fuel, 8721 Baltimore Avenue, College Park