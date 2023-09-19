Expand / Collapse search

Maryland lottery players score over $26.3 million across the state

By Sylvia Mphofe
Published 
Lottery
FOX 5 DC

BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland Lottery players across the state raked in more than $26.3 million during the past week. 

Although no one hit the Powerball jackpot over the past weekend, Maryland has seen two people hit for $50,000 on the multi-state game, one each in Lanham and Oxon Hill. The Powerball continues to rise after no player claimed to have a ticket matching all six numbers following Monday night's drawing. The grand prize, which is the 10th largest in the game's history, sits at a whopping $672 million with a one-time cash payout of approximately $320.5 million.

Two lucky Marylanders might have hit big, but those were not the biggest wins of the week. The Maryland Lottery says, a player in Emmitsburg won $1,000 a week for life playing Cash4Life, a Multi-Match player in Upper Marlboro won $580,000, a FAST PLAY ticket worth $171,694 was sold in Annapolis, and a scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was claimed by a player from Frederick.

According to The Maryland Lottery, 39 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Sept. 17, and the Lottery paid more than $26.3 million in prizes during that span.

Taka a look at some of the big winners below:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Sept. 11-17:

$100,000 Prize

$50,000 Prizes

$20,000 Prize

  • In the Money, New Grandmart, 1535 University Boulevard East, Hyattsville

$10,000 Prizes

  • $1 Million Royale, 7-Eleven #11620, 214 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
  • 50 Years!, All In One, 1327 Policy Drive, Belcamp
  • 50 Years!, Ingleside Food Mart, 1022 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville
  • 50 Years!, Shoppers #2347, 3441 Laurel – Fort Meade Road, Laurel
  • 50 Years!, 7-Eleven #32389, 7980 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
  • Bingo X10 6th Edition, Giant #146, 655 Solomon’s Island Road North, Prince Frederick
  • Hot 777, 4 Corners Wine and Liquor, 8038 New Hampshire Avenue, Langley Park
  • Hot 7s Multiplier, Forest Drive Liquors, 1910 Forest Drive, Annapolis
  • Lucky Times 10, Riverdale Plaza Liquors, 5729 Riverdale Road, Riverdale
  • Money Bag Multiplier, Coventry Way Exxon, 6441 Coventry Way, Clinton
  • Money Bag Multiplier, College Park Xtra Fuel, 8721 Baltimore Avenue, College Park