Retired Metro employee wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

A retired Metro worker hit it big after winning $100,000 on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 66-year-old Hyattsville man bought the winner at an Exxon in Landover earlier this month.

He took the ticket home with him and scratched it off later that night. He thought he had a $100 winner until he grabbed his glasses and double checked.

"I screamed and shouted, 'I can’t believe this!'" the winner told Lottery officials. "I jumped out of my seat to show my wife."

His wife and niece took the ticket back to the store to scan it and make sure it was a definite winner. The family plans to save the winnings.