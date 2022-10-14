Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school.

The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the move was made out of an abundance of caution after police received reports of a rumor threatening violence at the school.

Officers quickly responded to the school, and after a sweep of the building, they determined the threat was not credible.

Police say, during the sweep, one student was found to be in possession of a folding knife, but that it was unrelated to the reported threat.

The lockdown was later lifted around 1:32 p.m., and normal operations have resumed at the school.