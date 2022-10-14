Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother

article

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother.

According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.

Police say the mother, identified as Christian Whitfield, does not have custody of the child.

Police released the following photo of Christian:

Christian Whitfield (Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)

Investigators believe the two are traveling in a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with MD tag 6ES1113.

Police provided this stock image of the car:

Kia Rondo stock image. (Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department)

Leighton is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Pokémon shirt

Police do not believe the child is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts is asked to call PGPD at 301-937-0910.