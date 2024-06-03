Police identify DC teens shot, killed in weekend violence

D.C. police have identified two teenagers and a 38-year-old man who were shot and killed in a string of violent weekend shootings in the District.

Authorities say they responded to the 1600 block of W Street just after 6 p.m. Friday where they found three people shot. All three were transported to the hospital. A man and a woman both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 18-year-old Keith White of the District died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of Atlantic Street just after 8:30 p.m. where 38-year-old Gary Roberson was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Roberson, of southeast D.C., died at the scene.

About two hours later, officers responded to the 600 block of 18th Street where 15-year-old Victor Bolden was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Bolden, of northeast Washington, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in any of the homicides. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in each case for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.