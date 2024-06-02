15-year-old boy killed in Northeast DC shooting, police say

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. over the weekend, police say.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 18th Street, Northeast, just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

When they arrived, police found a teenage victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 15-year-old Victor Bolden of Northeast.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.