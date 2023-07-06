Police ID sex assault suspect arrested after attacks on women in Virginia

A man suspected of attacking women in Virginia over the last several months has been arrested, according to Fairfax County police.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Hien The Dinh, 20, of Stafford, has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with multiple attacks that took place across northern Virginia over the last several months.

Hien The Dinh (Fairfax County Police)

The first alleged attack happened May 18 when police say Dinh entered a woman's home and attempted to sexually assault her. Officers say it happened just after 12 p.m. in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle. Police say the woman fought off the attacker and he fled on foot.

During the morning of July 3, police believe Dinh attacked a woman on Northeast Place. Investigators say the man grabbed the woman "in an intimate area" before putting her in a chokehold. The victim's mother ran to help, and the suspect fled on foot.

Chantilly sex assault suspect may be connected to Loudoun County attack, police say (Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives believe Dinh also sexually assaulted a woman on May 10 at Loudoun County's Northern Virginia Community College Campus.

On Thursday, the department released new surveillance photos they say showed Dinh that were captured on a community member's home security camera.