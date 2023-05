Authorities are investigating after they say a man broke into a home in Fairfax County and assaulted a woman inside.

The attack happened in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle in Chantilly.

Police are looking for a man, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 190 pounds, approximately 35 years old with black hair.

He is wearing a black, long sleeve shirt with a light blue hospital-style mask and sneakers.