Freedom 250: New Year's Eve celebration kicks off at National Mall

The Brief The Washington Monument lit up tonight with a special Freedom250 New Year's Eve light display. At the top of every hour, a 25‑minute show will be projected onto the monument, tracing pivotal moments in U.S. history. The show tells the story of America’s 250th birthday and fireworks will go off at midnight!



Washington, D.C., is set to take center stage in 2026 as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday.

It all kicks off this New Year’s Eve with a massive video show on the National Mall and fireworks at midnight to celebrate the new year.

What we know:

The star of the show is the Washington Monument. The memorial to the nation’s first president is being transformed into a giant multimedia birthday candle telling the story of America’s 250th birthday in 2026, with fireworks at midnight.

At 7 p.m., the Washington Monument becomes a living canvas.

At the top of every hour, a 25‑minute show will be projected onto the monument, tracing pivotal moments in U.S. history.

What's next:

Organizers tell FOX 5 that tonight is just the start of a year-long birthday celebration.

"It’s work celebrating for the entire next year, right? The fireworks on July 4 are going to be amazing, I guarantee it, but they’ll be so much more to do and so much story to tell," Freedom 250 spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko said.

This is a free, unticketed event continuing the next six nights at 7 p.m. It takes you through five chapters of America’s story: discovery, revolution, westward expansion, industrial revolution and 20th century, modern day and the future.

Travel experts say Freedom 250 is expected to bring a tourism boom to D.C.

"This is going to be a great year for Washington, D.C. in terms of tourism. I mean, looking at America’s 250, Philadelphia may be able to claim being the ‘birthplace,’ but I think we will be the epicenter," travel expert Troy Petenbrink said.

Local perspective:

On New Year’s Eve, people told FOX 5 that while 2025 may be remembered for its divisions, they‘re hoping America 250 sparks more national unity in 2026.

"I think it’s a great idea. I’m proud to be here, and I plan to be a part of this celebration for sure," one person told FOX 5.

"Celebrating and bringing people together will bring happiness to the people, and we need that at this time," another said.

If you are heading to the National Mall this New Year’s Eve, be prepared for road closures.

The National Park Service told FOX 5 that Independence Avenue between 17th and 23rd Streets will be shut down for the fireworks between 11:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.