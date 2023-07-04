Man accused of violently groping woman also suspected in May sexual assault, Fairfax County police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect accused of groping a woman Tuesday who may also be connected to another sexual assault that occurred in May.

Authorities responded to the 14500 block of Northeast Place in Chantilly for a sexual battery of a woman around 11:30 a.m. on July 4.

The victim told police she and her mother were outside when her mom walked over to a neighbor's house. A man then approached the victim and forcefully grabbed her in an intimate area, then put her in a chokehold.

When the victim’s mother ran towards the assailant, the suspect fled on foot.

Police canvassed the area but were not able to find the suspect. The victim was not injured during the assault but police are continuing to investigate and say residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, tall, medium build, with straight black hair, wearing a black hat, gray shirt, dark pants, and a surgical-style face mask.

Detectives are also looking into possible links between the suspect in this case and the suspect from a May 18 sexual assault.

In that case, police say the suspect entered a home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle in Chantilly through an unlocked door and attempted to sexually assault the victim just after noon.

The victim was able to escape her house and contact the police while the suspect fled. The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were non-life-threatening.

A composite sketch of the suspect was released and the description is similar to the one provided in connection to the July 4 assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800 – option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online here .