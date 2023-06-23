Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police say Tyzaiah Gaither of D.C. was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills Thursday around 5:50 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police ID 19-year-old shot, killed in Temple Hills

Gaither was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.