Police ID 19-year-old shot, killed in Temple Hills

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:11PM
News
FOX 5 DC

7 shot, 3 killed in separate Prince George's County shootings

At least three people are dead after a violent day in Prince George's County where seven people were shot in five separate incidents. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has all the details pertaining to the violent day.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police say Tyzaiah Gaither of D.C. was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills Thursday around 5:50 p.m.

Gaither was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

