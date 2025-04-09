Mass shooting in Spotsylvania County leaves 3 dead; all suspects in custody

Authorities say all suspects are in custody after a mass shooting in a Fredericksburg neighborhood has left three people dead and at least three others injured. The incident unfolded Tuesday night on Olde Greenwich Circle, a community of brick townhomes, leaving residents shaken.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department reported receiving multiple calls about gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Responding officers discovered three victims dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators are still working to determine the ages of the victims and the motive behind the attack.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene. One resident shared a video showing two individuals holding what appeared to be long guns, walking down the middle of the street moments before gunfire erupted.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood spoke with FOX 5. "I was coming down the hill I was looking forward and then I saw about three or four individuals, and I heard it and I saw bullets going everywhere, they were kind of going at each other," she said. "Then I saw some run off down the road and after a little bit they started walking back holding their big guns, and they started walking up the hill, then the cut off behind the townhouses and that's when the first officer arrived on scene."

"In connection with the Olde Greenwich incident, all suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety. A formal press release is forthcoming," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

Fredericksburg schools delay start amid community grief

Authorities processed a red Mercedes riddled with bullet holes and used drones to search nearby woods for suspects.

Fredericksburg City Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning to provide staff time to prepare for supporting students and families affected by the tragedy. The school system emphasized its commitment to welcoming children with care and compassion during this difficult time.

