Virginia man arrested after barricading himself inside Front Royal home: police

A Richmond man is in custody after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a home in Front Royal during a three-hour standoff.

Virginia man arrested after barricade, police say

What we know:

Police were attempting to serve William Christopher Mosley Jr., 34, with multiple warrants on April 7 at a residence in the 1600 block of North Royal Avenue when he fled the scene. He returned to the home the following day, leading to a standoff with officers. After three hours, police took him into custody.

Mosley was served with two outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the Front Royal Police Department for obstruction of justice and providing false identification to law enforcement. He also faced additional warrants issued by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Three-hour standoff ends in custody

No injuries were reported during the incident. Mosley is currently being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond.