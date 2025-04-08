Maryland man found dead at Bahama resort; family calls for 'justice'

The Brief A 23-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, was found dead in the Bahamas Saturday. His family alleges that he was beaten to death, although officials have not confirmed this. FOX 5 has reached out to the Bahamian authorities and the resort. We’re awaiting their response.



A Bowie family is searching for answers after they say their loved one died while on vacation in the Bahamas. They believe the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious.

According to the family, 23-year-old tourist Dinari Mcalmont died 12 hours after landing in the Bahamas with his parents. His lifeless body was reportedly found Saturday morning on the shoreline of Paradise Island near Nassau.

What we know:

Mcalmont's family left their Bowie neighborhood on Friday and they were supposed to return on Monday. Instead, Dinari’s parents remain on the island and Dinari is reportedly dead.

In an emotional interview, mom Michelle McAlmont told Eyewitness News Bahamas that when she identified the remains of her 23-year-old son, his face was "traumatized" and he appeared beaten to death.

"They beat my son down in the sand," she said, noting that his hair was full of it. "I need justice for my baby. I need justice."

Authorities are reportedly waiting for the postmortem examination before providing more information to the public.

The backstory:

FOX 5 was told the family was staying at the Atlantis resort and Dinari left his parents during dinner to grab a coat and explore the resort. Family members say hours later staff members came to the parents’ room inquiring about Dinari’s whereabouts.

When they discovered his location-sharing services went inactive, Dinari’s parents reportedly searched the resort. Family members say when they didn’t find him, they made a missing person's flier.

Resort staff returned to Dinari’s parents’ room again to tell his parents he was dead.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Bahamian authorities and the resort. We’re awaiting their response.

Bahamas news station Eyewitness News reports authorities are not classifying this case as a murder and an autopsy is underway.

The family tells us they are searching for an attorney who specializes in international relations.