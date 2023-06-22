7 shot, 3 killed as gun violence erupts across Prince George's County

At least three people are dead after a violent day in Prince George's County where seven people were shot in five separate incidents.

The latest murder, according to Prince George's County police, involved a man who was shot several times in Hillcrest Heights.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, police reported a gunman shot and killed a man in the 3200 block of Naylor Road. Officials confirmed he died in the street.

Police shut down the road, and redirected traffic, as a forensic team collected shell casings. While detectives talk to people in the neighborhood, officers tried to learn more about the man who was shot by his family members.

Thirty minutes before that incident, another shooting happened — this one in the 12oo block of Palmer Road.

Prince George’s County police found a man in a vehicle, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medics drove him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and a suspect description in both cases.

Earlier in the day, a double shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. One of the victims, police said, was shot dead while the other is in stable condition in a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are taking over that investigation which took place at the 4000 block of Warner Avenue.

And around 1:15 p.m. a sheriff's deputy in the area of 900 block of Caslon Way heard the sounds of gunshots. At approximately 1:30 p.m. a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Nearly 15 minutes later, a second gunshot victim walked into the same hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to call them.