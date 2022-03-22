Pit bull injured after shot, left for dead in Manassas Park now up for adoption

Kevin, the pit bull who was shot and left for dead in Manassas Park last year, is now available for adoption.

He's recovered from his injuries and is being cared for by staff at the Manassas City Animal Adoption Center.

On April 26, 2021, witnesses reported hearing six gunshots before seeing the injured dog following someone to a black SUV.

The driver then fled the scene leaving Kevin for dead.

Kevin underwent two surgeries to fix wounds to his neck and to amputate his hind leg – but has since made a full recovery.