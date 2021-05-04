Recovery continues for dog shot, left for dead in Manassas Park

The dog that was shot and left for dead in northern Virginia has undergone a second set of surgeries for wounds he suffered during the attack.

MedVet Northern Virginia says the dog, who they have named Kevin, is getting better every day. "Our team is sure to give him those extra snuggles, because they definitely help with the healing process," MedVet said on its Facebook page.

Police say the shooting was reported last week in the 9300 block of Manassas Drive in Manassas Park. The pit bull mix was shot several times including once to his right shoulder area and once to his right hind leg which had to unfortunately be amputated. Officers say after the shooting the loyal dog followed the shooter back to their vehicle.

MedVet says after Kevin is well enough to be discharged, he'll be placed with the City of Manassas Park Police Department who are working to find him a loving home.

"Kevin is ready for his long and happy life ahead, filled with lots of fetch, cuddles, treats, and kisses," MedVet says.

Authorities are still searching for the person who shot the dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-361-1136.