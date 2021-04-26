Manassas Park police ask public for help after dog found shot

Authorities are investigating after a dog survived being shot in a northern Virginia neighborhood.

City of Manassas Park Police Department

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 9300 block of Manassas Drive in Manassas Park. Officials say the dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital.

Officers say a witness reported hearing six gunshots prior to the dog being found. Authorities say a black SUV that was parked in the VRE parking lot drove off from the scene following the shooting.

Manassas Park Police are asking anyone with information to call 703-361-1136.