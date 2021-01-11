Parts of Virginia to begin second phase of COVID-19 vaccination plan

Parts of Virginia will begin the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

The second phase, Phase 1b, will include vaccinations for frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters or migrant labor camps.

The following districts will begin with the Phase 1b vaccinations beginning on Monday, January 11:

Alexandria

Arlington

Cumberland Plateau

Fairfax

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

Loudoun

Mount Rogers

New River

Prince William

Roanoke City/Alleghany

Health officials also say vaccinations will continue for the first group, priority group 1a, made up of healthcare personnel and people living in long-term care facilities.

"This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth," said COVID Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula in a statement. "The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so."

"We are excited to begin vaccinating more people as we continue to work to put this pandemic behind us," said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. "The number of calls to our VDH hotline and to our local health departments asking about vaccines is evidence that people want this protection. Our goal is to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. Vaccines are our best hope to get back to normal."

Health officials say it could take months to vaccinate everyone who falls under the Phase 1b schedule.