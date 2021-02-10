Parents voice concerns over Loudoun County’s return-to-school plan

With just days until students in Loudoun County are set to return to the classroom under a hybrid plan some parents say it isn't enough.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday, some parents said they want their students back in class for in-person learning five days a week.

Earlier this month, the Loudoun County School Board voted to re-initiate Stages 1 through 3 of the in-person learning model for all students who chose hybrid learning. The second semester will begin on Tuesday, February 16.

- According to Loudoun County's website, students in stages 1 through 3 include:

- Students whose parents chose hybrid learning for the second semester in grades preschool through fifth grade.

- Monroe Advanced Technical Academy students.

- Academy of Engineering and Technology seniors and Academy of Science seniors who chose hybrid learning.

- Grades K-12 English learners, proficiency levels 1.0 - 1.9

- Students with disabilities who receive instruction through the Aligned Standards of Learning (ASOL) and those receiving instruction through specialized self-contained programs. Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) through returning graduates, are eligible to receive up to four days of in-person instruction as determined by their IEP team.

According to school officials, the school board also voted to initiate Stage 4 of the in-person learning model for all students who chose hybrid learning for the second semester no later than Wednesday, March 3.

Officials says Stage 4 includes middle and high school students who selected hybrid learning for the second semester.

