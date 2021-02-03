Loudoun County Schools decides to restart hybrid learning model

Loudoun County has approved a plan to bring some students back to class as part of a hybrid learning model beginning later this month.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports that the decision was made at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS SCALES BACK TO ONLINE LEARNING

Grades kindergarten through fifth grade would begin the hybrid model, which would involve students being in the classroom two days a week, on February 16.

Middle and high school students would begin the hybrid plan by March 3.

In December of last year, Loudoun County returned to all virtual learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

READ THE LOUDOUN COUNTY PLAN HERE