Prince George's County high school lockdown lifted after student stabbed; suspect in custody

The lockdown at Parkdale High School in Prince George's County was lifted following the stabbing of a student on Thursday morning, school officials say.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. The lockdown was lifted around 40 minutes later. Officials say a suspect has been taken into custody.

The student who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Officials say they suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Stay with the FOX 5 team for the latest. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC updates. Click here to download.