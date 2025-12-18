Prince George's County high school lockdown lifted after student stabbed; suspect in custody
RIVERDALE, Md. - The lockdown at Parkdale High School in Prince George's County was lifted following the stabbing of a student on Thursday morning, school officials say.
The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. The lockdown was lifted around 40 minutes later. Officials say a suspect has been taken into custody.
The student who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Officials say they suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Stay with the FOX 5 team for the latest. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC updates. Click here to download.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George's County Public Schools.