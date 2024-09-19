VIDEO: Canna Coffee owner under fire for berating delivery driver accused in another racist incident

The Brief The owner of Canna Coffee in Northwest D.C. is under fire after a video showing him berating an UberEats delivery driver for speaking Spanish. UberEats and DoorDash have since removed Canna Coffee from their platforms. GrubHub says it is investigating. A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of an incident he had with the shop owner back in March where the shop owner used several derogatory and racist slurs. D.C. police responded.



The owner of a D.C. cafe who was caught on camera delivering a racist rant toward a delivery driver for not speaking English has been accused of using derogatory language in another incident back in March.

According to the alleged victim, he and his wife went to Canna Coffee on Florida Avenue in Northwest to sell an oven to the shop owner. When they arrived, the man said there was a disagreement on the price. He says that’s when the owner began to berate him and his wife by calling them homophobic and racial slurs.

Video given to FOX 5 by the victim shows different angles of the dispute. One video from inside the shop appears to show men trying to push the oven out of the store while yelling at the seller.

"You’re holding me against my will," the seller is heard saying. "Please, I’m scared for my life."

Another video given to FOX 5 shows the seller trying to get out of the shop, repeating that he feels he is being held against his will.

In the last video, the owner of the shop is seen outside of the store, holding a dog while on the phone with someone. He’s heard saying that after giving the man money for the oven, he discovered the equipment wasn’t in the condition he expected and that he wanted his money back.

It’s not clear if the seller returned the money but both he and the shop owner wait outside for the police to arrive. While waiting, the owner is heard spewing slurs at the couple and continues to cuss at them until police pull up.

The man told FOX 5 that he later hired a lawyer to receive payment for the oven, which is how he obtained video from inside of the business. FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. police to confirm details of the incident and provide the police report.

Canna Coffee came under fire on Tuesday after a viral video posted to TikTok showed the shop owner yelling and cussing at Uber Eats delivery driver Gregorio Amundarain, a Latino driver, for speaking only Spanish.

Amundarain, who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela to support his family, told FOX 5 he had never experienced such hostility while picking up an order.

"I feel sad," he said, noting that he had hoped for a better life in America.

The video now has millions of views and the shop has received backlash from viewers, businesses and even D.C. government.

Uber says it removed Canna Coffee from its platform, stating, "We are absolutely disgusted by this behavior. Uber is proud to help people from many backgrounds find work in their communities, and hate has no place on our platform.

And on Thursday, DoorDash told FOX 5 it has also booted the restaurant off of its app.

"DoorDash has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, and Canna Coffee has been removed from the DoorDash platform. We expect all members of our community to treat others with dignity and respect, and never want to send anyone into an environment that could pose a threat to their safety and wellbeing," they said in a statement.

GrubHub also responded to FOX 5's request for comment, saying, "We are aware of the incident with another delivery service at Canna Coffee. Delivery partners should always be treated with respect, and we’re doing a full investigation and working to get in touch with this merchant before taking any further action."

D.C. police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, though no arrests have been made. They say the investigation is ongoing.