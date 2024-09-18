Uber Eats dumps DC coffee shop after owner's racist rant

D.C. police are investigating an incident involving the owner of Canna Coffee, who was caught on video berating an Uber Eats delivery driver for not speaking English.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok with millions of views, shows the owner shouting at Gregorio Amundarain, a Latino driver, for speaking only Spanish.

Amundarain, who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela to support his family, told FOX 5 he had never experienced such hostility while picking up an order. "I feel sad," he said, noting that he had hoped for a better life in America.

In response to the viral video, Uber has removed Canna Coffee from its platform, stating, "We are absolutely disgusted by this behavior. Uber is proud to help people from many backgrounds find work in their communities, and hate has no place on our platform."

D.C. police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, though no arrests have been made.

Amundarain said he felt he was discriminated against because he is Hispanic but is leaving the matter to the authorities.

"I’m moving on with my life and leaving this disappointing situation in the hands of the law," he said.

Meanwhile, FOX 5 has uncovered that Canna Coffee is also under investigation by multiple agencies.

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration revealed that Canna Coffee was formerly known as "Mary Jay's Exotic" and was accused of illegally manufacturing, growing, and selling marijuana. A warning letter was issued in May to the business, outlining potential consequences if it continued the illegal activity.

The D.C. Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection conducted inspections at the shop in May and August and issued two notices of infraction.

While Canna Coffee is registered as an LLC, DLCP stated, "We take allegations of illegal activity seriously and are actively monitoring the situation."

When reached for comment, Canna Coffee responded with a cryptic message, stating, "Humans are crazy!"

The police investigation into the assault is ongoing, and FOX 5 will continue to monitor and report developments.