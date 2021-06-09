Expand / Collapse search

Officer hurt after struck by vehicle in Temple Hills; 2 suspects in custody, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Breaking news in Prince George's County -- authorities say an officer was hurt after being stuck by a vehicle in the Temple Hills area near Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway.

Police say the officer was involved in a shooting at the scene and that two suspects are in custody.

The condition of the officer is unclear. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.