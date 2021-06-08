Maryland mom worried unemployment site woes will put her family on street

Several issues on the Maryland unemployment website are causing a delay in benefits for people across the state.

People who logged onto the unemployment site on Sunday to submit their weekly claim were told they need to reapply for benefits. The state tells Fox 5 it’s because of a federal rule that requires people who have been on unemployment for a year to reapply. But several days later, many people still can’t get onto the site to reapply because of a server overload.

READ MORE: Maryland eliminating pandemic unemployment benefits in July

"It asks me to put in my email and then says I will be notified when the volume clears up and I can log on. But when I get the email saying I can log on again, it still does not work," Chyna Adeyemi said.

Adeyemi is 21 years old and a single mother of a two and four year old.

"I know that I’m not doing the best or whatever but I’m doing what I can with the situation that I’ve been given and I feel like something is always pushing me back," she said.

READ MORE: Some MD lawmakers ask Hogan to reverse unemployment decision

She spends her unemployment check paying for their motel room she says since she hasn’t received her unemployment payment this week she and her children are at risk of being homeless.

"I feel like a guaranteed thing that I have has been taken from me and I don’t really know what I’m going to do or where I’m going to go," Adeyemi said.

Adeyemi struggles to afford child care and can’t find a job.

"I never wanted to be on unemployment, who does? I don’t mind working. I’ve gotten to the point where not only am I looking but I’m asking everyone around me to help me find a job," she said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For some, a missed payment doesn’t change much but for many others it affects everything.

"I question will I ever get out of this? Will I ever be good again? Or will I have to let my kids deal with this too because I know what it feels like being homeless not having anybody. I’ve been there before and it’s traumatizing," she said.

FOX 5 reached out to both the Governor’s Office and the Department of Labor for answers. They say their web provider added more servers to the site to handle the increase in volume. When asked why so many people are still having the technical issues we did not receive a response.

Advertisement

Find out how to help Chyna with rent and childcare.