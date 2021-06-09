Half of all Marylanders fully vaccinated; state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate below 1%

Maryland's COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate has dropped below one percent for the first time.

Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement Wednesday. The 0.95 percent is the lowest on record for the state since the pandemic began in 2020. Officials say the state reported a single-day positivity rate under one percent for the first time last week. Overall, 19 jurisdictions are reporting a positivity rate of under two percent.

Hogan also announced that -- according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- half of all Marylanders are now fully vaccinated. Hogan said Maryland reached the vaccination milestone ahead of 42 other states.

Maryland is reporting a case rate of 1.9 per 100,000 which is down 92 percent since mid-April and is the nation’s second lowest. Hospitalizations in Maryland are also at their lowest since March 2020

Information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found online at covidvax.maryland.gov.