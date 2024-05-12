Rare solar storm brings another 'X-class' flare Sunday, NOAA says

A secondary peak in the current solar storms came Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an X-class flare erupted Sunday around 2:30 p.m. EST.

A flare is an eruption from the sun that usually lasts from minutes to hours and they are rare, NOAA says.

Officials say some radio frequencies could be impacted by the flare.

NOAA issued a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch beginning Friday and lasting all weekend. It was later upgraded to an Extreme (G5) Geomagnetic Storm as it reached Earth. The watch was the first of its kind issued in nearly 20 years.

The northern lights were visible to millions in the U.S. this weekend, including some near the Washington, D.C., Maryland , and Virginia regions.

Several individuals across the region said they witnessed purple and green skies early Saturday morning.

According to NOAA, a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday.

At least five of those flares were associated with CMEs, or coronal mass ejections, which are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. The CMEs that were spotted appear to be directed toward earth and could trigger geomagnetic storms.