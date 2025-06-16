‘No Kings’ demonstrations sweep DC region and cities nationwide

The Brief Thousands protested nationwide against President Trump's policies. Demonstrators gathered in Bethesda, Rockville, and near the White House. The 50501 Movement organized rallies in nearly 2,000 cities.



Crowds of protesters gathered nationwide Saturday for ‘No Kings’ protests, opposing President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. The demonstrations coincided with the Army’s 250th anniversary parade, Flag Day, and Trump’s birthday.

In Bethesda, hundreds lined Wisconsin Avenue, holding signs denouncing the administration. Similar protests took place in Rockville, where peaceful demonstrators waved banners as passing drivers honked in support.

No Kings protests nationwide

What we know:

While no official ‘No Kings’ protest was held in D.C., nearly a thousand people assembled near Lafayette Park, many carrying signs reading, "No to fascism."

Protests were scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S.

Crowds rally near White House

Organized by the 50501 Movement, the demonstrations were intended to counter what organizers called a celebration of Trump’s personal interests as he turned 79.

Event organizers said the ‘No Kings’ Day of Defiance was expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump’s return to office, with millions of participants across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Man drives into crowd of protesters at 'No Kings' rally

Police say a 21-year-old driver intentionally accelerated into a crowd of protesters in Culpeper on Saturday, striking at least one person. The suspect, Joseph R. Checklick Jr., was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

