Man drives into crowd of protesters at 'No Kings' rally in Virginia

The Brief Police say 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr. intentionally drove an SUV into a crowd of protesters in Culpeper, hitting at least one person. Checklick Jr. was arrested and charged with reckless driving; he is currently being held without bond at Culpeper County Jail. The incident occurred during a "No Kings" rally, which coincided with national protests and a military parade in D.C. marking the Army's 250th anniversary and President Trump's 79th birthday.



Police say a driver in an SUV intentionally drove into a crowd of protesters in Culpeper, hitting at least one person.

What we know:

Police say Joseph R. Checklick Jr, 21, of Culpeper intentionally accelerated into a crowd of protesters near James Madison Highway Saturday afternoon.

Officials say he struck at least one person with his vehicle.

Checklick Jr. was arrested and charged with reckless driving, and is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Culpeper Democrats posted on Facebook, thanking Culpeper Police Department for their "quick response and for keeping our protest safe."

The group held a "No Kings" rally Saturday afternoon, one of thousands taking place across the country to coincide with a large military parade in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army's 250th anniversary – and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. Organizers say the event saw more than 600 attendees, over 200 at their Main Street location and over 400 on James Maidson Highway.