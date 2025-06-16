DC Police report no arrests at Army’s 250th birthday parade as cleanup continues

The Brief D.C. police confirmed no arrests during the parade. Crews began dismantling barriers and staging areas across the city. Officials will assess and restore affected streets in the coming days.



Cleanup efforts continued Monday following the Army’s 250th birthday parade, which brought street closures and heightened security measures to the District, but no arrests, according to D.C. police.

No arrests reported

Crews began dismantling security and staging areas Sunday following the parade, which left a significant footprint on city streets.

The security measures included 19 miles of anti-scale fencing, 17 miles of bike racks, concrete barriers, and 175 magnetometers.

Parts of Constitution Avenue remained closed to vehicles while crews worked to dismantle barriers and remove the main stage along the parade route.

Cleanup efforts continue

What we know:

Steel plates installed to protect roadways were still in place, and a torn-up median was observed at a pivot point near 15th Street and Independence Avenue. Officials said another survey of road conditions will be conducted, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers committed to restoring affected areas.

District of Columbia Fire & EMS reported 48 patient contacts and 31 transports, while the Metropolitan Police Department reported no arrests.

Road closures and cleanup efforts will continue in the coming days.

