More than 30 people hospitalized following DC military parade

D.C. officials say 31 people were taken to the hospital throughout the events of the Army 250th military parade.

They say 48 people in total were evaluated, but the other 17 were not transported.

What we know:

The Army celebrated its 250th birthday in spectacular fashion Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump pushed for the event to happen, featuring helicopters, military planes, 128 tanks and more than 6,000 soldiers marching down Constitution Avenue.

More than 18 miles of anti-scale fencing went up, major parking restrictions were put in place anywhere within a few blocks of the parade route, the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue were blocked off.

The Secret Service estimated that about 200,000 people would be attending the event. It's not yet clear how many people did attend.

Official statement:

Here's the statement a D.C. government spokesperson sent to FOX 5:

"The District of Columbia reports the following updates regarding its support for the Army 250th birthday festival and parade.

As of 9:00 p.m. on June 14, 2025:

District of Columbia Fire & EMS has had 48 patient contacts and 31 patient transports.

Metropolitan Police Department has reported 0 arrests.

The National Special Security Event period has concluded; therefore, no additional updates will be provided regarding this activation period."