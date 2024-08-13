A Manassas woman is working to clean up her property after a car came slamming through her fence last week.

Janet Querdibitty went to sleep last Thursday night in her Manassas home knowing tornado warnings were popping up all over the DMV.

So her gut reaction when she woke up to a loud bang around 1:30 a.m. last Friday was that one must have touched down nearby.

"I’m woken up by this humongous noise. Strange noise," Querdibitty said.

Querdibitty lives at the corner of a three-way intersection. Directly across from her house is a residential street that goes downhill to a stop sign.

That bang she heard was not a tornado, it was a car crashing through the fence in her yard, over some brush, through her above-ground pool before coming to rest in her yard just outside her bedroom.

"I thought a tornado had dropped the car in my yard. But I found out that he jumped through the fence and through the pool and did a lot of destruction along the way and then he caught the corner of the deck and stopped before he got to the house, fortunately. He must have been going really fast," Querdibitty said.

The driver of a yellow Dodge Charger was standing near his car when she came out. Then, Querdibitty says, the driver made her an offer.

"He said, ‘don’t call the police. I’ll give you $50,000 right now.’ My dad is a millionaire. I said, ‘no, I’m calling the police,’" Querdibitty said, and they arrived a short time later.

Querdibitty says she loves her pool and is sad to see it destroyed but that the insurance company has already given her some money to help clean up the mess.

Prince William County police say they are investigating, and have a person of interest but have not made an arrest. Querdibitty says neighbors came to her home shortly after it happened and recorded video of the driver.

Querdibitty says this could have been worse for everyone. There would have been bigger issues if the driver hit the home, and the driver was lucky to narrowly avoid a telephone pole before plowing through the fence.

"It was the police officer that pointed out that had it not been for the pool, he probably would have hit the house, and lord knows what would have happened then because he was going a ridiculous speed," she said.