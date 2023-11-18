Nicki Minaj announces 'Pink Friday 2 Tour,' including stop in DC

Nicki Minaj announced Friday the 40 cities she'll visit on her next tour in North America and Europe, including a stop in Washington, D.C.

Minaj shared the announcement Friday on social media, along with information on how to sign up for the tour's presale. Fans can RSVP to be notified when tickets and more information about the tour become available.

Minaj will be touring her upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which is set to come out on December 8 (which is also Minaj's birthday!) This will be her first solo headline tour in eight years.

Here's everywhere Nicki Minaj will visit on her next tour: